Community Connection Wednesday, January 31st, 2024

Published on January 31, 2024

On today’s edition of Community Connection, our resident contributing analyst James Patterson returns as we open the lines and let our loyal listeners guide the show! Join us as we cover a range of topics including All-Star Weekend, Potholes, Animal Attacks, and much more!

All Star Weekend COMMUNITY CONNECTION Dog Attacks Indianapolis potholes James Patterson Open Lines Tina Cosby

