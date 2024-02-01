Community Connection Thursday, February 1st, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we celebrate & observe the first day of Black History Month! Join us as retired IMPD officer & former City County Councilor Sherron Franklin talks with us about the Black History of IMPD and much more! Then, we invite the organizers of the upcoming Community Day at the Statehouse to tell us all about the event! Managing Partner of Crossroads Public Relations, Tim Brown and Vice President of Black Onyx Management, Doneisha Posey cover all our questions and extend invites to the community!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman