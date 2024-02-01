PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we celebrate & observe the first day of Black History Month! Join us as retired IMPD officer & former City County Councilor Sherron Franklin talks with us about the Black History of IMPD and much more! Then, we invite the organizers of the upcoming Community Day at the Statehouse to tell us all about the event! Managing Partner of Crossroads Public Relations, Tim Brown and Vice President of Black Onyx Management, Doneisha Posey cover all our questions and extend invites to the community!