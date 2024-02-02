Listen Live
Community Connection Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Published on February 2, 2024

On today’s episode of Community Connection, our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus continues as Indiana State Senator Andrea Hunley joins the show & covers critical topics on our statehouse legislative floor. Then, we are joined by Radio One’s very own Deon Levingston & Karen Vaughn for a very special surprise interview with none other than gospel legend, Hezekiah Walker!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson.

