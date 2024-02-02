Community Connection Friday, February 2nd, 2024
On today’s episode of Community Connection, our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus continues as Indiana State Senator Andrea Hunley joins the show & covers critical topics on our statehouse legislative floor. Then, we are joined by Radio One’s very own Deon Levingston & Karen Vaughn for a very special surprise interview with none other than gospel legend, Hezekiah Walker!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson.
