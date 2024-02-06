PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday, February 5th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we kick off a new week with Open Lines as we continue to observe Black History Month! Then, in our second hour, we are joined by the BBB of Indianapolis’s Director of Communications, Jennifer Adamany as she alerts us to new fraud methods and scams to look out for! Finally, we take a dive into the realm of Black male mental health as the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside joins the show to discuss their upcoming Black Male Mental Health Summit!