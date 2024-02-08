Griff Chats with His “Littles” From Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentorship Program [LISTEN] | Mr. Griffin

The Get Up Church loves the kids!

Mr. Griffin brings his mentees (including four high school students) also known as “littles”, to the work to experience radio life and have the opportunity to interview live on-air.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentorship program for that matches children from 5 years old to young adulthood (littles) with adult volunteers (bigs). It is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, and aims to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people (BBBS.org).

“What I love about the program is how they try to match a big brother or big sister based off of your interests and needs,” his 11th grade mentee Jayden said.

Our very own Mr. Griffin commemorated National Mentor Month (January) with a Times Square billboard and honor of being named “game changer” for his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

For more details on how you can volunteer, visit BBBS.org today to find your local chapter!

