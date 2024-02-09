Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Social food critic Keith Lee wants Indianapolis to know he is coming to the city but not for any food tour. According to Lee, food influencers who live in Indianapolis are going to restaurants, charging fees and guaranteeing them that Lee and his team will come in and try their food. However, Lee says this is false.

“That’s not true,” Lee said in a video on his TikTok page. “(We’re) going to Indianapolis for the game and the game only. Yes, we might try some food while we are there, but we are not going there for the food tour.”

Lee also wants to make it known that he does not charge small businesses for his services. Lee continues saying “And besides that, no place that we go to do we charge small restaurants for anything. We don’t charge for showing up, we don’t charge for reviews. We don’t charge if there’s a line out the door, we don’t charge even if you open three or four locations after we leave. At no point do I want any money from any small restaurant.”

So while Lee will be in the Nap to have fun during NBA All-Star Weekend, it will be for the Basketball and the parties and not for any official food visits, but we know he’s gonna eat. In the meantime, do not let any phony people come to your spot, telling you that the former UFC MMA Fighter is coming to critique your food.

Just let him pop up.

