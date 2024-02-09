Community Connection Friday, February 9th, 2024
We’re LIVE from Clowes Memorial Hall on this Friday edition of Community Connection as we continue our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. Representative Vanessa Summers comes on board to offer an update on the ongoing Statehouse session!
Featuring contributing analyst, James Patterson!
