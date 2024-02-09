PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday afternoon that 30-year-old David Hiner has been charged with two counts of murder after two women were found dead on the east side of Indianapolis.

58-year-old Shannon Juanita Lassere was found on January 27th, and 52-year-old Marianne Weis was found on February 1st. Their bodies were found just 400 feet apart on East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says they died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Mears says members of the community worked with officers to help identify Hiner as a suspect. Security cameras also helped officers determine that Hines had been living at an apartment nearby.

Inside the apartment, IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams says officers found bloody shoes and pants. The blood on the shoes belonged to both victims.

Despite an arrest being made, the investigation is not over. If you have more details to share with police, give IMPD or Crimestoppers a call.

The post Man Charged with Murdering Two Women on East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Charged with Murdering Two Women on East Side was originally published on wibc.com