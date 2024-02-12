Community Connection Monday, February 12th, 2024
A full slate on this Monday edition of Community Connection! We start the show with Mayor Hogsett’s live announcement of the new IMPD Chief of Police, Chief Chris Bailey. Then, it’s time to talk everything All-Star Week as the eccentric Sampson Levingston and the Voice Box of Indiana, Hot 100.9’s own B-Swift join us and preview what’s on their schedule! Finally, the Crispus Attucks Alumni Lettermen’s Club detail their experience at the legendary campus!
