Can’t We All Just Get Along? [LISTEN] | Mr. Griffin

Can’t we all just get along?

We’re only six weeks into 2024, and much of the news has revolved around drama and disputes (including podcast conversations with multiple comedians). Mr. Griffin wants to bring some peace and perspective to the conversation.

“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” Proverbs 17:22

Griff gives his views on the current state of comedy, and even tells the story of how Mo’Nique’s Baltimore Comedy club was his first official and paying comedy gig.

“Why is the church and the people that bring joy being attacked right now? The enemy hates us! You know what the enemy does to me? He likes to remind me of my past traumas...I just want us to all get along, man. We’re too blessed to be out here like that,” Griff preached.

See: Prayers to Lakewood: Shooter at Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen’s Texas Megachurch Identified

With Valentine’s Day here, NBA All Star weekend underway (where Griff will be hosting The Legends Concert), and the top of the year still in full effect, now is the perfect time to turn things around for the better!

