Community Connection Thursday, February 15th, 2024
Tragedy strikes yet again in America’s heartland. Today on Community Connection, we open the show discussing the mass shooting which took place at the Kansas City Chief’s Celebratory Parade and what it will take to implement common sense gun control laws.
We shift gears in our second hour as we are joined by the wife of the late great Basketball legend Mel Daniels’ wife, Ce-Ce Daniels as she highlights a special memorial event taking place this All-Star Weekend. We then welcome our resident sports guru, the Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges to get his recap on the Big Game, his thoughts about All-Star Weekend, and much more!
