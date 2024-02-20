Listen Live
Community Connection Friday, February 16th, 2024

Published on February 20, 2024

Community Connection Friday, February 16th, 2024

Our ongoing series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus continues as we are joined by Indiana State Senator Greg Taylor to update us on the current session at the Statehouse! Also, all eyes are on Indy for NBA All-Star Weekend! Deon Levingston stops in with all you need to know for the weekend!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

