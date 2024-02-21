Community Connection Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
A episode brimming with Black History on today’s Community Connection! We kick off the show with retired IMPD Officer Sherron Franklin stopping updating us on the BHM Badge incident! Then, manager of Public Relations for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Hyacinth Rucker informs us on how you can celebrate Black History all year long at the Children’s Museum!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
