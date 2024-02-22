Community Connection Thursday, February 22nd, 2024
Open Lines to kick off today’s rendition of Community Connection. We are then joined by internationally renowned dramatic soprano, Angela Brown as well as the Indianapolis Opera General Director, David Starkey as they tell us all about their upcoming sowing of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird!
We keep the fun rolling as Indianapolis Recorder’s own Danny Bridges joins us for his weekly sports update!
