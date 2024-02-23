Community Connection Friday, February 23rd, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we continue our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus with Vice Chairwoman, Representative Carolyn Jackson! We then open the lines for Week in Review & more Black History!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
