Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Friday, February 23rd, 2024

Published on February 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Friday, February 23rd, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we continue our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus with Vice Chairwoman, Representative Carolyn Jackson! We then open the lines for Week in Review & more Black History!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close