Community Connection Monday, February 26th, 2024
We kick off a new week with Open Lines today on Community Connection, covering our listeners most concerning topics. Then, we shift gears & welcome the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce’s Founder, Anita Williams, as well as Public Relations Director, Thomas Griffin to the show to tell us all about their upcoming Lunch with the Legislators event!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Pacers All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton, Showcased On Indy’s JW Marriott
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar