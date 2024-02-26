Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, February 26th, 2024

Published on February 26, 2024

We kick off a new week with Open Lines today on Community Connection, covering our listeners most concerning topics. Then, we shift gears & welcome the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce’s Founder, Anita Williams, as well as Public Relations Director, Thomas Griffin to the show to tell us all about their upcoming Lunch with the Legislators event!

