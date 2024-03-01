Listen Live
Community Connection Friday, March 1st, 2024

Published on March 1, 2024

Our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus rolls into the new month as we are joined by State Representative Robin Shackleford to update us on all things legislative, including the stoppage of Senate Bill 52! We then welcome Radio One’s very own Deon Levingston to the show for Week in Review!

