Community Connection Monday, March 4th, 2024

Published on March 4, 2024

Join us today on Community Connection as we welcome Journalist, Author, & Documentary Filmmaker Sandra Chapman on the show as she tells us all about the upcoming screening of her new film, “The Girl in the Yellow Scarf”! Then Jennifer Adamany of the BBB of Indianapolis returns to alert us to all the new tax season scam tatics!

 

