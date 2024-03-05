Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

Published on March 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, City County Council Majority Leader Maggie Lewis stops by to update us on the councils actions, and we welcome back Leon Benson to the show to speak about how life has been since his exoneration!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close