Minor Shot Outside of a Lawrence Elementary School

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a “juvenile” was shot in the leg outside of a Lawrence elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened outside of Harrison Hill Elementary, which is located on East 53rd Street in Indianapolis. But, they note that the people involved were “high-school aged.”

At this time, they believe the injured minor was one of four juveniles who got into a disagreement, which led to the shooting.

That minor was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Suspects are now in custody.

