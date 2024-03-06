INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A west side school was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home across the street with a firearm.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Avenue around 7 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.
Police say when they arrived, a male and female were inside the home. The female came out of the house, but the male barricaded himself inside. IMPD says they believe the male was armed.
After several hours, officers took the man into custody around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The home is right across the street from Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips 63. The school was said to be on lockdown at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers do not believe there is a threat to the school. SWAT was on the scene to assist.
People were asked to avoid the area while IMPD investigated.
UPDATE: Lockdown Lasts More Than Six Hours on Indy's West Side, Suspect Arrested appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
UPDATE: Lockdown Lasts More Than Six Hours on Indy’s West Side, Suspect Arrested was originally published on wibc.com
