Black Balloon Day Sheds Light on Overdose Epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS –Black Balloon Day is an event recognized by Overdose Lifeline, an organization founded by a Hoosier woman named Justin Phillips after her youngest son, Aaron, died from a heroin overdose in 2014.

Phillips says Black Balloon Day is dedicated to commemorating the lives of thousands of Hoosiers and people worldwide who have lost their lives to fatal drug overdoses.

“We have lost over 100,00 people nationally,” said Phillips. “We are losing about 300 people, and we are doing better, but we are still losing too many people to overdoses.”

Phillips said about 1,500 Hoosiers died last year from a drug overdose.

Drug overdose, mainly from opioids, is the number one cause of accidental death in the United States. This means more people die from overdoses than from car accidents or gun-related incidents. Phillips says opioid addiction is fueling this epidemic.

“Opportunities to talk about this (overdose) are always appreciated,” she added.

Phillips started Overdose Lifeline in 2015 and teamed up with State Senator Jim Merritt to establish what is now called Aaron’s Law. This law made it possible for anyone to get their hands on the opiate-reversing drug called Narcan.

Overdose Lifeline is providing an online template for people to virtually “release” balloons on social media. Phillips added that you can hashtag #BlackBalloonDay and tag @OverdoseLifeline on social media.