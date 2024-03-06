Man Uses Stolen Credit Card Info in 28 States, Including Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Georgia man is facing more than four years in prison for fraudulently using people’s credit card information in 28 states, including Indiana.

According to the Department of Justice, Yapo Ngbichi took advantage of more than 300 stolen credit card numbers between 2017 and 2019. He mainly used the stolen info to buy gift cards at Lowe’s stores.

Over the course of the two years, he took a combined total of $587,626. In Indiana specifically, he bought multiple $200 Visa gift cards in Evansville.

Officers eventually searched Ngbichi’s laptop, where they found documents detailing “Everything You Wanted to Know About Instore Carding,” among other topics. They also say they found chats, emails, and Internet searches related to credit card theft.

And, these incidents were not the man’s first foray into the world of crime.

He had already been convicted of Attempted False Making/Embossing of a Credit Card/Debit Card and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in Kentucky in 2018.

After prison, Ngbichi will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for another three years, and he must pay restitution.

