Community Connection Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Published on March 7, 2024

Today on Community Connection, it’s National Consumer Protection Week! We welcome Charo Boyd from the Social Security Administration in observance of today’s “National Slam The Scam” Day! Then, it’s time for a sports update from the Indianapolis Recorder’s own, Danny Bridges!

