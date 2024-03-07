Rep. Banks Votes in Favor of Laken Riley Act, Renews His Call for Biden to Say Her Name

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — You may have heard about murdered University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Indiana’s own Jim Banks has voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act.

The bill would require Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants who commit a theft-related crime.

“This was a completely avoidable tragedy that should have never been allowed to happen. I am doubling down on my call for Joe Biden to respect the Riley family’s wishes and say Laken Riley’s name at his State of the Union address tonight,” said Congressman Banks Thursday.

Earlier this week, Banks sent a letter to President Joe Biden to say Laken Riley’s name during the State of the Union address.

