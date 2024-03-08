ISP Warning of Scammers Posing as State Police Troopers

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — It has probably happened to you at least once: you get an unknown call from someone who ultimately wants your credit card number. Well, State Police are now warning you to beware of a new scam involving ISP.

State Police say multiple people have recently reported getting calls from ISP General Headquarters. Instead of flagging the number as a possible scam call, many phones are listing Indiana State Police or 317-232-8248 as the Caller ID.

But, when the phone is answered, law enforcement is not waiting on the other end of the line.

Instead, a scammer posing as a State Police Trooper will probably tell you that your identity has been stolen, and that they need your personal information to guarantee that they are talking to the right person.

So, real officers are urging you to stay on your guard and protect your privacy. They note that ISP will never “cold call” you and request “personal or financial information.”

You can protect yourself and your family members by ignoring questionable or unknown calls. You can also report possible scams to police, and contact your bank immediately if you feel you have given money to a fraud.

Also, consider talking to your family members about situations like this, so they can avoid falling victim to convincing schemes.

