Man Found Guilty of Killing Two With Sword in 2022

MARION, Ind. — A Marion man has been found guilty of two counts of Murder, after he killed two people with a sword in 2022.
Just over two years ago, police say Jonathan Dischner attacked the people inside a home on West 1st Street. This attack ultimately killed Michael Sandlin and Dennis Johnson, and injured the owner of the home.
The man has also been convicted of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Intimidation. He will be sentenced in the near future.
