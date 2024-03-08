ISP: Chicago Driver Arrested for Driving 130 MPH in Vermillion County

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Chicago was arrested in Vermillion County because police say he caused a chase where he went as fast as 130 miles per hour.

On Thursday afternoon at around 5:30, a State Police trooper says he spotted a black Chevy Cruze southbound on State Road 63 near a county road going 95 mph in a 60-mph zone. The trooper caught up to the Cruze and activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The trooper says the driver of the Cruze came to a stop initially but sped off once the trooper tried to speak with the driver.

This caused a chase where the Cruze turned and began going northbound on State Road 63 and reached 130 mph. Police say the Cruze cut through the median and started going southbound on State Road 63 again, but then the Cruze started having mechanical problems and came to a controlled stop.

The driver of the Cruze, 25-year-old Justyn Culotta of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested. Passengers in the Cruze were also taken into custody. Police believe those passengers had drugs on them so they were charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Culotta is charged with the following:

-Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

-Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

-Operator Never Licensed, Class A Misdemeanor

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation. Vermillion County lies in the western part of Indiana between the Illinois border and the Wabash River.

