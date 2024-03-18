Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, United States Senate Candidate Marc Carmichael joins the show & details his campaign. Then, we welcome back the Director of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, Eunice Trotter!
