According to the bellereport.com
The Hymns Professor Bishop Leonard Scott and
Gold-Selling Crooner, Vashawn Mitchell Testify That
“Jesus Saves” On New Track
The Hymns Professor, Bishop Leonard Scott, teams up with GRAMMY® Award nominated worship crooner, VaShawn Mitchell (best-known for his 2010 RIAA gold-certified No. 1 hit, “Nobody Greater”) on an original new song, “Jesus Saves” (Tyscot ). The track is the third release from Bishop Scott’s forthcoming, Keep Hymns Alive: Cross Songs (Tyscot) digital EP.
On it, Scott steps back and turns the stage over to Mitchell who delivers a passionately measured performance on this divine declaration in a mellow but expressive tone. He’s backed by a fervent backing vocal group of tenors and sopranos. It begins as a silky-smooth synthesis of polished urban pop and towards the coda, segues into a churchy call and response. The track was produced by Jeffrey Thomas II who has brought a new level of flavor and finesse to Bishop Scott’s most recent recordings such as 2022’s Keep Hymns Alive project.
Listen link: lnk.to/JesusSaves Lyric Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YA5pvQDPIhk
