Listen Live
Entertainment

Kelontae Gavin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 23, 2024)

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Kelontae Gavin

Source: EFG Promotions & Consulting / EFG Promotions & Consulting

Kelontae Gavin is sitting at the top of the Billboard airplay charts again this week.  GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning, Jekalyn Carr, earns her eighth #1 single as a writer and producer with “Live Again” as performed by Kelontae Gavin. “Live Again” earns #1 status on the Billboard National Gospel Airplay Chart and Mediabase Gospel Airplay chart. “Live Again” is lifted from Kelontae Gavin’s current album, TESTIFY. Jekalyn Carr’s current self-titled offering, JEKALYN, is available for streaming and purchase at all major digital retailers now.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of March 23, 2024

1.  Live Again Kelontae Gavin

2.  Able Jonathan McReynolds

3.  I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

4.  I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

5.  See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

6.  In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams

7. You Jordan Armstrong

8. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica

9.  Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

10.  Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

11. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell

12.  God Be Praised Charles Jenkins (Most increased spins)

13. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

14.  Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

15. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

16.  Home Keyla Richardson

17.  In my Name Smokie Norful

18. Transitions Todd Curry f/B. Slade

19. Speak To The Mountain Angela Moss Poole

20.  Mansion Dwan Hill

 

Kelontae Gavin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 23, 2024)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

Kelontae Gavin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 23, 2024)

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Politics

Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close