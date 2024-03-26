Listen Live
My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Published on March 26, 2024

For many Southern churchgoers, whether based in Alabama or tuning in from online, Sundays are reserved for serving the Lord under the roof of Rock City Birmingham. However, while praising God and making a difference in the world by way of spreading love in His name is what attracts people to the church the most, a good portion of its attendance can be accredited to the leadership of Pastor Mike Jr.

After having him stop through “My First Time” this week with one uplifting story of finding purpose, it was very clear to see why!

 

 

RELATED: MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Pastor Mike Jr. has been quite the giving man throughout his career in ministry and music alike, and he gave those props to the child within who was extremely eager to give $1 to every person who he came across. Although his dad was there to help teach him the value of money, it was Mike’s big heart that ultimately lasted and is still beating strong to help anyone in his path.

 

Warm your hear with this great “My First Time” story by Pastor Mike Jr. below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose appeared first on Black America Web.

