Listen Live
News

Purdue Professor Predicts Car Import Drop Post Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND –Due to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing in Baltimore, it is still being determined when the port will reopen. However, the bridge will be out of commission for a significant time.

A Purdue University professor predicts that the bridge collapse will reduce car imports from Europe and the Middle East.

“We know the automotive industry got hit hard during COVID with the microchip shortage,” said Amy David, a Clinical Professor of Management in the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. “It’s in some ways still coming out of that. There’s not a lot of inventory sitting around, and inventory is usually what would buffer us against a disruption like this.”

David explained that due to the bridge collapse, Hoosiers should anticipate longer waits for deliveries, fewer cars available on dealership lots, and a greater need for preordering vehicles ahead of time.

Regarding how this situation affects the Midwest or our local area, the supply chain shortage could actually present an opportunity for businesses to capture more of the market.

“The flipside is that car factories, producers who are relying on engines or other parts from Europe are going to be on the other side of the equation where they will be delayed.”

The post Purdue Professor Predicts Car Import Drop Post Baltimore Bridge Collapse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Purdue Professor Predicts Car Import Drop Post Baltimore Bridge Collapse  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Purdue Professor Predicts Car Import Drop Post Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Lifestyle

Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close