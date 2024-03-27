Community Connection Wednesday, March 27th, 2024
After a short break, we are back live! Join us on today’s edition of Community Connection as we recap the events of the weekend before welcoming the Home & Finance Show’s own Janis Bradley & Diana Rice-Wilkerson! The powerhouse Real Estate superteam bring straight talk about homeownership and all it’s process entails!
Be sure to tune into the Home & Finance Show! Saturdays at 1:00pm, right here on Praise AM1310, 95.1FM!
