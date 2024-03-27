Listen Live
News

Community Connection Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

After a short break, we are back live! Join us on today’s edition of Community Connection as we recap the events of the weekend before welcoming the Home & Finance Show’s own Janis Bradley & Diana Rice-Wilkerson! The powerhouse Real Estate superteam bring straight talk about homeownership and all it’s process entails!

Be sure to tune into the Home & Finance Show! Saturdays at 1:00pm, right here on Praise AM1310, 95.1FM!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Lifestyle

Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close