Listen Live
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium

Source: PHOTO: Gov. Holcomb on Twitter

STATEWIDE — Your governor has signed an executive order ahead of the April 8th solar eclipse.

In a press email Wednesday, the office of Governor Eric Holcomb says this executive order will allow Indiana to tap into the emergency resources of other states, including transportation, communication, and critical infrastructure support systems.

Thousands of visitors are expected April 8th, which is why Governor Holcomb is working ahead of time to make sure the Hoosier State is prepped and ready for any potential emergency event.

The resource sharing is possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The post Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024

Lifestyle

Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close