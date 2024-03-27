STATEWIDE — Your governor has signed an executive order ahead of the April 8th solar eclipse.
In a press email Wednesday, the office of Governor Eric Holcomb says this executive order will allow Indiana to tap into the emergency resources of other states, including transportation, communication, and critical infrastructure support systems.
Thousands of visitors are expected April 8th, which is why Governor Holcomb is working ahead of time to make sure the Hoosier State is prepped and ready for any potential emergency event.
The resource sharing is possible through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
The post Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse was originally published on wibc.com
