Listen Live
Local

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — On March 26th the Greensburg Police Department was monitoring a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot when the vehicle fled causing a crash on East Nightingale Drive.

According to the GPD an officer arrived at the Walmart parking lot and a male driver would flee the scene in a Chevrolet. The driver would go south through the parking lot eventually ramping their vehicle through a grass ditch. At this time the police officer would lose sight of the Chevrolet.

Moments later as the officer drove onto East Nightingale Drive he would see the Chevrolet again, involved in a two-vehicle crash with a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the fleeing Chevrolet would be identified as Chane Rager of Nebraska and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma identified as John Brooks of Greensburg. Both would be transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Greensburg Police confirmed that the Chevrolet involved in the accident was stolen in Nebraska. Rager also had active warrants for theft in his home state.

Indiana State Police are handling the reconstruction of the accident while Greensburg Police continue with the criminal case.

The post Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024

Lifestyle

Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close