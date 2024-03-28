Listen Live
A Chat With GRAMMY-Nominated Poet, Queen Sheba

In this exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with Queen Sheba, a Raleigh-based poet who is making waves in the realm of Spoken Word. She chats about her two-decade long career and the push for poets to have their own category at the GRAMMYs. She also shares the very moment when she found out that she was nominated for the GRAMMY for “Best Spoken Word Poetry Album” for her latest project, A-You’re Not Wrong, B-They’re Not Either.

