In this exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with Queen Sheba, a Raleigh-based poet who is making waves in the realm of Spoken Word. She chats about her two-decade long career and the push for poets to have their own category at the GRAMMYs. She also shares the very moment when she found out that she was nominated for the GRAMMY for “Best Spoken Word Poetry Album” for her latest project, A-You’re Not Wrong, B-They’re Not Either.
A Chat With GRAMMY-Nominated Poet, Queen Sheba was originally published on foxync.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal