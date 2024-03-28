Former Student Arrested for School Shooting Threat

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IND — North West Hendricks Corporation students will be doing their schoolwork online this week because of a scary message on social media.

Carson Cole, 20, Brownsburg, who used to go to Tri-West Hendricks High School, got arrested for saying he was going to “shoot up” the school. The message was posted on Snapchat.

Everything happening at school, like sports games and practices, is canceled on Thursday and Friday.

“In Hendricks County, school safety is of the utmost importance. I am proud of our community members, schools, and investigators’ cooperation. This is how we keep our community safe,” Sheriff Jack Sadler said.

Last night at 10:30 pm, Carson Cole was arrested and is currently being held without bond at Hendricks County Jail. He has been charged with Intimidation, classified as a Level 5 felony.

