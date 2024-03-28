Listen Live
News

Indiana National Guard Troops Deployed to Texas for Border Security Mission

Governor Holcomb announced the deployment of Indiana National Guard members to the southern border in February.

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

EDINBURGH, IND — Indiana National Guard members are heading to Texas to assist with border security efforts as part of Operation Lone Star. Around 50 troops will be stationed in southern Texas to support the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety.

At Camp Atterbury, state leaders such as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, addressed the troopers and Hoosiers at the event.

“As you set to deploy, on this next mission, Operation Lone Star takes you to El Paso, I just can’t say it enough how appreciative we are and how much we value what you are doing,” said Holcomb.

Governor Holcomb announced the deployment of Indiana National Guard members to the southern border in February. According to earlier reports, the deployment will last approximately ten months.

“Hoosiers are proving once again if the Federal Government can’t get their act together on the border, we will,” he added. “We feel the effects of that lack of integrity on our Southern Border.”

Last month, Holcomb joined 13 other governors at the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas for an event spotlighting the border crisis.

The post Indiana National Guard Troops Deployed to Texas for Border Security Mission appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana National Guard Troops Deployed to Texas for Border Security Mission  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Indiana National Guard Troops Deployed to Texas for Border Security Mission

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Lifestyle

Her Story: Eleanor Roosevelt – The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close