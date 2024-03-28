Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we continue highlighting inspirational Black Women in business! We kick off the show with the owner of the Ice Bar & Flair Bistro, Tanya Davis! Next, Founder & CEO of Phelco Technologies Tasha Phelps shares her experience in the tech industry. Then, DJ Mama Mia joins us and explains what sets her apart from the rest. Finally, Angela Cain, President & CEO of Angela Cain Communications wraps up the show with a powerful message!
