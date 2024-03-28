Listen Live
Update: Fort Wayne Mayor Dies After Entering Hospice Care

Published on March 28, 2024

UPDATE: Mayor Tom Henry’s family announced Thursday that he has died following a “medical emergency” related to his stomach cancer diagnosis. He was 72 years old.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Following reports that Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry had been diagnosed with cancer, the longtime city leader is now in hospice care.

The Henry family released a statement Thursday, explaining that the mayor had had a “medical emergency” Wednesday morning.  They did not provide details about what had occurred.

 

He spoke with medical professionals and ultimately decided to pursue “comfort measures,” instead of an unspecified surgery that had its own risks.

The Democratic leader has been in his current role since 2008.  This present term is his fifth as the Mayor of Fort Wayne.

But, last month, he explained that his cancer was spreading, and that his “prognosis [was] not good.”  His wife, Cindy, had previously died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

 

His family concluded its statement by thanking supporters for their “thoughts and prayers,” and by asking “for privacy at this time.”

Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer will be leading the city while Henry is in hospice care.

