Listen Live
Local

IMPD Won’t Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Guns Recovered From FBI Arrest

Source: USAO Southern District Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced Thursday it will not proceed with gunshot detection system technology. They did a comprehensive 9-week pilot program to test it and see what it offered to three different vendors on Indy’s near east side.

In the end, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says it is best for them to invest in more “impactful and fiscally responsible solutions.” Bailey says they did a report that showed gunshot detection technology led to the same amount of evidence as a 911 call. The report was compiled by an academic partner and an IMPD working group.

The report did find that some of the systems tested allowed the officers to respond to the scene faster, but it did not take into consideration outside factors such as where officers were located when the call was dispatched.

“IMPD remains committed to investing in various technologies such as public safety cameras, mobile trailer cameras, B-link technology, automated license plate readers, and other proven tools to combat and deter crime in our city. These advancements have significantly enhanced patrol efficiency and effectiveness, aiding detectives in solving crimes,” Chief Bailey said.

The $1 million worth of funding originally allotted to gunshot detection technology will now be put toward investing in “Smart Tasers,” a “less-lethal” way for officers to counter violent offenders.  That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

 

The post IMPD Won’t Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Won’t Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

IMPD Won’t Proceed with Gunshot Detection Technology

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, March 18th, 2024

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close