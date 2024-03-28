FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police and firefighters in Fort Wayne are investigating after an “explosion” Thursday afternoon.
First responders say the explosion happened at a facility owned by Brooks Construction on Ardmore Avenue around 2:30 p.m. There was also a fire, but it was soon extinguished.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far. At this time, though, it is not clear what caused the incident.
The post “Explosion” in Fort Wayne Under Investigation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
“Explosion” in Fort Wayne Under Investigation was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Sen. Katie Britt Busted Lying About Human Trafficking Victim During GOP’s SOTU Rebuttal