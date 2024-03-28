Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

We are diving into the musical journey of Donald Lawrence, who’s paying homage to the legendary Twinkie Clark with his latest project. This tribute, centered around Twinkie’s iconic record Power, showcases Donald’s deep reverence for music legends.

When asked about his inspiration for this record, Donald shared, “I worked on the movie, the First Ladies of Gospel, and reimagining that music with the cast sparked the idea of a tribute album to Twinkie. Instead of redoing her entire catalog, I chose one record that stood out to me as her most creative work and reimagined it as a tribute.” He emphasized his love for artistic expression, highlighting the challenge of blending ’80s sonic vibes with a modern twist, making the project akin to a science experiment.

Donald’s brilliance shone through as he explained the concept to executives. “Once I explained I wasn’t just doing a tribute but reimagining an entire album, everyone was on board,” he remarked. Reimagining the Clark Sisters’ legacy was no small feat, requiring a delicate balance of preserving the essence while infusing new elements, which Donald accomplished with creativity and passion.

Reflecting on standout tracks, Donald praised Twinkie’s writing prowess, particularly admiring “My Soul Loves Jesus” and “Waco Zion.” He emphasized the importance of capturing the era’s musical essence, not just redoing songs but understanding how they felt at the time. Collaborating with musicians who grew up with Twinkie’s music added authenticity, ensuring the project resonated with the era’s spirit while embracing the present.

Donald Lawrence’s tribute album, “Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark,” is a must-listen, showcasing his artistry and respect for music history. Don’t miss his Unsung story airing Resurrection Sunday on TV One at 9 PM Eastern/8 PM Central. Join us on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell for more inspiring stories and music!

