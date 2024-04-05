Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

| 04.05.24
Dismiss
Alexis Spight

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Other / Reach Media Inc. / other/ Getty

Alexis Spight joined Cheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share the exciting news about her new song, “Set It Off.” After nine years, Alexis is thrilled to release music that reflects her creativity and authenticity more than ever before.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reflecting on her journey, Alexis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her best work. She highlighted the challenges she faced in fighting for the freedom to express herself creatively, emphasizing that this new chapter is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the fulfillment of her purpose.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Despite her musical hiatus, Alexis remained active in ministry, serving the youth at ExCeL Church Worldwide in Conyers, Georgia. She embraced her role as a youth pastor (YP) and felt blessed to continue her family’s legacy of preachers and musicians. Alexis shared a touching moment about her grandfather’s influence and prophetic words that have guided her path.

Related Article: 10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy

With her new single “Set It Off,” Alexis is ready to inspire and uplift listeners with her powerful message. Cheryl encouraged everyone to download and stream Alexis Spight’s music everywhere, marking this moment as an exciting season for the talented artist.

To stay updated on Alexis Spight’s latest releases and journey, listeners can connect with her on various platforms, including Instagram @AlexisSpight and Facebook @AlexisSpightOfficial.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close