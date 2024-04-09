Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, April 9th, 2024

Published on April 9, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we welcome IMPD Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Richard Riddle to the show as he outlines IMPD’s plan for the community, new enforcements, as well as questions from the community.

