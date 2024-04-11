Listen Live
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!

 

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

 

Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close