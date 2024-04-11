Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!
April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!
- Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’
- Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards! was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar