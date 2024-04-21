Listen Live
Funeral Service Details for Fallen Deputy Fislar

Published on April 21, 2024

Deputy Fred Fislar

Source: Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office / Central Indiana Police Foundation

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A funeral service will be Sunday afternoon for a Hendricks County deputy who was electrocuted Monday while responding to a crash.

The funeral of Deputy Fred Fislar will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cloverdale High School, which is in Putnam County. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. at the school in the auxiliary gym.

“At the request of the family, there will be no traditional law enforcement vehicle procession,” the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Burial will be private for the family, invited friends, and the law enforcement agencies of Hendricks County.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said Tuesday during a news conference at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis that the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. Fislar was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where he died just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it hired Fislar in December 2021. He served in the enforcement division for approximately 2½ years. He’d been a part of the 226th Basic Class of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Previously, Fislar had been a corporal in the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Cloverdale High School. He was survived by his wife, Madi, and two children, ages 6 years, and 6 months.

Fislar’s squad car was put outside the sheriff’s office for people to place flowers and mementos.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation established a fund to support Fisler’s family, the sheriff’s office says. Donations can be made online, or by check through the mail to Central Indiana Police Foundation 1524 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203. Checks should have “Deputy Fred Fislar” written in the subject lines.

