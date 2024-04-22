Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the middle of the day in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Parkville.
The woman was shot multiple times at the ReNew Apartment Complex in the 8500 block of Walther Boulevard.
Baltimore County Police said that no arrests have been made at this time.
Police are waiting to notify the victim’s family before releasing her name.
If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact the police.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex appeared first on 92 Q.
Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex was originally published on 92q.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit