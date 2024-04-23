Applications to SUN Bucks Program Open For Hoosier Families With Students

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Applications are now open for the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer which will benefit Hoosier students over the summer by providing their families with one-time payments of $120.

The SEBT program is often referred to as SUN Bucks and it provides families with school-aged children with money to be used on groceries over the summer. This is done to ensure that students will continue to have access to food even outside of the school year.

Children are eligible for the program if:

– The household already participates in SNAP, TANF, or income-based Medicaid, or

– The student has been identified as a ward of the state (foster child), homeless, or migrant, or

– The student attends a school that offers the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), and the household income meets the requirements for free or reduced-price school meals.

The money would be sent to eligible families on an EBT card that is mailed directly to their home. The card will only work at authorized retailers and can be used to buy healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy products.

Applications can be found at indianasunbucks.com and should be filled out by May 1st if you want to receive benefits in 2024.

